This year’s Walker Area Pro-life Campaign will run 43 days, kicking off Sept. 23 and ending Nov. 4.
Photo submitted

This year’s Walker Area Pro-life Campaign will run 43 days, kicking off Sept. 23 and ending Nov. 4. Once again the campaign will feature a deluxe ice fishing/camper donated by Reed’s to serve as the campaign’s  prayer house. As in past years, it will be located on Minnesota Avenue  just west of Subway. An inter-faith committee representing several churches in the Walker-Hackensack area is overseeing all aspects of the campaign to ensure a safe, successful event. There will be no formal scheduling/sign-in for time in the prayer house this year. The prayer house will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be locked at all times. Entry is by key, which can be located by calling (218) 820-3993 for directions. The prayer house will comply with all health mandates regarding social distancing and masking whenever two or more are present in the prayer house. The focus for this year’s campaign will be to petition the Lord to change hearts and minds so that abortion is no longer thinkable in the nation and world. The photo above is of the 2019 team at the closing of last year’s campaign. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments