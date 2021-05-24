Did you ever stand at Arlington

And watch the caissons, one by one

As they carried each hero to a resting place

With dignified step and such even pace,

Where the casket is draped with the red, white and blue

And the riderless horse follows the columns of two

Down the clean winding paths; through the markers of white

Until finally at last, they have dropped out of sight?

I did.

Have you ever seen the Eternal Flame

Where our fallen leader lies cloaked in fame

Where the words that he uttered are set in stone

For you and me to read them alone,

Where one can gaze up to Lee’s mansion above

And then look down on the city we love?

I have.

Were you ever at the tomb of those unknown men

Where an honor guard marches and turns; and then

Marches back and forth again and again

To the cadence of time, since who knows when

Where each hour another will take his place

And they’ll look just alike, except for the face?

I was.

Will you find the time on Memorial Day

To thank the Lord and to take time to pray

For all of those who have gone before

So that we feel secure, the rich and the poor

Without wondering what fate will await each new day

Because our country is safe, for they made it that way?

I will.

(Written by Don Jensen, Hackensack, MN)

