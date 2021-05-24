Did you ever stand at Arlington
And watch the caissons, one by one
As they carried each hero to a resting place
With dignified step and such even pace,
Where the casket is draped with the red, white and blue
And the riderless horse follows the columns of two
Down the clean winding paths; through the markers of white
Until finally at last, they have dropped out of sight?
I did.
Have you ever seen the Eternal Flame
Where our fallen leader lies cloaked in fame
Where the words that he uttered are set in stone
For you and me to read them alone,
Where one can gaze up to Lee’s mansion above
And then look down on the city we love?
I have.
Were you ever at the tomb of those unknown men
Where an honor guard marches and turns; and then
Marches back and forth again and again
To the cadence of time, since who knows when
Where each hour another will take his place
And they’ll look just alike, except for the face?
I was.
Will you find the time on Memorial Day
To thank the Lord and to take time to pray
For all of those who have gone before
So that we feel secure, the rich and the poor
Without wondering what fate will await each new day
Because our country is safe, for they made it that way?
I will.
(Written by Don Jensen, Hackensack, MN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.