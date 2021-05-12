In 2020 Pamela and Jim Smith were beginning their fourth year at the helm of the Popple Bar and Grill in Laporte, along with bar manager Caity Smith (no relation), when everyone’s lives were overturned by the pandemic, especially those in the food service industry.
The Smiths purchased the Popple Bar and Grill in 2017 and the business was progressing nicely when the country paused for its first lockdown. They had plans to move the business forward by adding events and other services but all that had to be put on the back burner. The events they were planning for the summer were live music and a cornhole (bean-bag) league, both of which would be held on the large plush lawn and patio area behind the bar that runs all the way up to Garfield Lake.
Not to worry. In fact, call now to sign up your cornhole team as the Smiths plan to start league competition in May. Live music is coming back to the Popple Bar and Grill soon.
Jim is a Navy and Army veteran and the two of them really enjoy helping those who have served their country with things like donations and by supporting the In-Country Veterans Motorcycle Club events including Thanksgiving dinner in a box during last fall’s COVID-19 lockdown.
They also have a tribute wall for veterans, and anyone can leave information on a veteran and it will be added. The veteran’s tribute wall began with only a few and has grown to over 200 participants. The Smiths also retire American flags, with the help of some of Jim’s Legion brothers and the Legion Auxiliary.
Popple Bar and Grill apparel for men and women is available including “22” themed shirts to support prevention of Veteran suicides.
Bands and other outdoor events will be held on a regular basis this summer with an open mic night every Wednesday evening. The are currently in the process of designing and building an outdoor wine and beer bar that patrons can enjoy during the warmer months with a great view of the lake and woods this area is famous for.
Jim also designed and built a moveable stage for the bands. They are installing a hitching post for horses as they are close to many trails as well as the Paul Bunyan Trail that runs just across the street from the bar. The outdoor area is also dog friendly, which makes for a welcoming environment, like stopping by an old friend’s house.
They also co-sponsor a “bike night” every third Thursday throughout the summer. A blessing of the bikes, both motorcycles and pedal, (kids bikes also) will be held May 20, with Pastor Renee Mehlberg from Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Smith crew at the Popple Bar and Grill have more plans for the summer months. Visit their website at popplebar.com, Facebook or call (218) 224-2281. For more information about upcoming events, to sign up for cornhole league or check summer hours, visit facebook or the website.
Jim, Pamela and Caity sincerely thank everyone who supported them over the past year by ordering take-out food and stopping by to say hello. They are truly grateful and have been overwhelmed by the local community’s support.
