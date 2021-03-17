Deb Wolf and Jess Swanson are not only good friends who grew up together, but they’ve been in business together now for nine years.
“Our families have been close all of our lives,” Deb adds. The two stylists are co-owners of Shear Image LLC, located at 507 Front Street W., Walker.
After attending Wadena Northwest Technical College, Jess started working at the Razor’s Edge salon in 2000. Deb, who got her training at Northern Cosmetology Institute, Bemidji, joined Jess at Razor’s Edge in 2004. From there, the duo worked at The Beehive for about eight years.
In 2012, Deb and Jess decided to branch out on their own and opened Shear Image.
The salon now has three stylists — Deb, Jess and Molly Nelson; Julia Marlett, massage therapist; and Katy Peterson, esthetician.
All told, they offer head to toe personal care services: hair cuts for men, women and children, hair colors and perms, manicures, pedicures, body waxing, facials, lashes, massage and tanning.
Over the years, their clients have become more than customers; they’ve become friends.
“We listen to them talk about their lives, their triumphs and troubles, and they do the same for us,” Deb says. “Jess and I have tried — and succeeded, I think — in making our shop fun, comfortable and relaxing for all who come through our doors.”
In the summer of 2019 Deb and Jess purchased the building where the salon was located. Because Shear Image was outgrowing its current space, they decided to expand at the end of 2019, allowing them to add a massage therapist and esthetician.
“Having just done that, when COVID shut us down in the spring of 2020, it was very scary!” Deb admits.”We didn’t know how long the state would keep our business closed. And in this industry, if you aren’t working on a person, you are not making any income!”
That’s when those close friendships with clients became evident.
“It was so humbling for us, when we had several of our clientele and friends give us money — and want nothing in return — just to help us get by. It just shows you how generous and kind people can be, and we will never forget that!”
Since Shear Image re-opened on June 1, 2020, they haven’t slowed down, something they’re all thankful for.
Shear Image is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thurs. and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Call (218) 547-2442. Or visit them on Facebook.
