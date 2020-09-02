The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all businesses hard, none more than those that provide hands-on services like hair salons.
All spring, while everyone’s hair grew long and out of control, hair salons and barber shops remained closed. They finally re-opened June 1, but by appointment only, with state regulations in place on masks, capacity and social distancing.
Before the pandemic, hair stylist Lauren Bauer had worked for three years at Hair on Mane in Walker. Once COVID-19 hit, salon owner Sheila Bredeson decided to retire. And while some would have seen this as a setback, Lauren saw an opportunity.
“This was actually the perfect time for me to open my own salon,” Lauren explains. “With [Sheila] retiring and closing that salon, having that much time off gave me the opportunity to get all the initial paper work needed out of the way.
“I had plenty of time to find a space for my salon and get it remodeled. And I knew everybody was more than ready to get their hair done!”
Lauren lives in Hackensack with her fiancé and their two cats. She grew up in Thief River Falls and attended the Salon Professional Academy in Fargo, then worked at various salons in that area. Just over three years ago, she moved to Walker.
Her new salon, Highway to Hair, opened June 1 at 1001 Minnesota Ave. W., Suite 5. Services include hair cuts for men and women, hair styling, hair coloring, perms, clarifying/Malibu treatments, and facial waxing.
“I love to do colors; anything from highlights to fantasy/vivid colors are always so fund and rewarding. I also love skin care and am working on getting those services set up.
In the future she hopes to add skin care (facials, etc). Another addition this fall will be a second stylist.
Giving Lauren lots of support in her new venture were her fiancé, family members and her clients.
“My fiancé and his father were a huge help; they did a majority of the remodeling for me, including redoing the floor, setting up my stations and so many other projects.”
Clients also have added their support.
“From the beginning, everyone has been so supportive of this move,” says Lauren. “The two most common responses are how nice it is to be able to park in a parking lot, instead of on the main street, and the openness of the space. There is a large window in the waiting area, and it lets in so much light!”
If you’re wondering how Lauren came up with the salon’s name, Highway to Hair, “The name is a play on the title of the song, ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC, which is one of my favorite songs. I can’t help singing along when it comes on the radio.”
Highway to Hair is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 9-6; Thursday, 9-1, and Friday, 9-5. Saturdays and later evenings are available by appointment only. Call (218) 547-2120.
