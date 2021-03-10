When Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus opened in Walker in September 2019, it already had an established customer base among people who shopped at other Von Hanson’s stores.
Von Hanson’s began in 1983 when Pete Von Bank and Dick Hanson came up with the idea of bringing back the old-fashioned meat market, offering high quality meat products and promising the best value for the money. This would be done without pre-packaging, making every order a custom order with old-fashioned customer service.
The first full-size Von Hanson’s Meat Market opened in Apple Valley. Now Von Hanson’s has grown to 23 full service locations in Minnesota and one in Arizona.
“We thought Walker would be a great location [for our first Sausage Haus] because of all the summer and winter travelers in town. Many [of our] current customers also have lake homes in the area,” says manager Philip Carlson. “We get a lot of great compliments on our “up north” look, and our customers are very excited that we are here in Walker.”
Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus, at 103 Fifth St. S., (part of the Village Square building), has a more compact format than a full-size Von Hanson’s Meat Market, but still offers all things meat and many great snacks, many that are made in Minnesota. Paula Benusa is the store manager.
Best-sellers include snack sticks, brats and famous hand-layered lasagnas. The store also has had “huge success” with Wee Willy’s products (BBQ and pasta sauces, salsas, dry marinades, meal starters, etc.), Bridgeman’s ice cream and Sweet Martha’s cookies.
There is quite a bit of seasonality in the products Von Hanson’s carries. Oven items and entrees do well in the winter and grill ing items sell well year-round.
Carlson tactfully calls 2020 “a strange year. Like so many other businesses, we had to change some policies but overall, we have taken it in stride.”
With people staying closer to home and unable to eat out at restaurants, more Von Hanson’s customers were cooking their own meals.
“One of the great things about our products is that the quality speaks for itself,” Carlson continues. “Once you try something, you will definitely be back for more.”
As for new products, Von Hanson’s is always working on new products and new offerings. Customer suggestions and input are always welcome.
Von Hanson’s is all about community involvement, wherever they’re located. As the COVID pandemic drags on, local not for profit groups and youth organizations need help now more than ever.
Von Hanson’s has excellent opportunities for fundraising including their brat stands and fundraiser gift certificates that can be used at any Von Hanson’s location. Stop in at Von Hanson’s in Walker to inquire about either option.
Winter hours at Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
Summer hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information call (218) 547-4600. Von Hanson’s is also on Facebook at Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus Walker.
