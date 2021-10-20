In April of 1996 Chris and Ann Anderson added another resort to the growing number of Anderson family of resorts across Leech Lake.
Formerly Cossette’s Cove, the newly minted Anderson’s Cove began with just a few cabins until they acquired more from Walker Bay Resort. The cabins are still there but have been remodeled with modern conveniences and have postcard views of north Walker Bay and Minnesota Island.
After updating the cabins, the campground was expanded and infrastructure added to make room for part-time seasonal campers that have the opportunity to utilize plumbing hook-ups. The seasonal section of the resort is open from May 1 to October, depending on weather conditions.
They offer 14 cabins from two bedroom, one bath, to eight bedroom, four baths. Their part-timer campground has 70 seasonal campsites, all of which are currently full. There are also four cabins they rent out through deer hunting.
COVID-19 brought several challenges to the resort, the greatest being people’s reluctance to travel, resulting in far fewer reservations in the beginning of the 2020 season. Reservations did increase as the summer progressed, as people became more familiar with how to protect themselves while still being able to enjoy recreation activities.
Chris and Ann have created all kinds of activities to make families feel like the resort is an extension of a larger summer-family gathering place. They have turtle races and mini-train rides for kids. They even hold scavenger hunts and other games for the little ones to participate in so they can meet other families’ kids.
The lodge offers apparel for men women and the kids with other amenities such as gas for boats, bait, snacks and other sundries.
The Andersons can be reached at (800) 367-0106 or acr@eot.com. Their website is andersonsleech-lake.com, they can also be found on Facebook.
