Steve and Kristin Twait recently celebrated their fifth year anniversary as owners of Forestedge Winery. The Twaits purchased Forestedge in 2016 after some serious soul searching to figure out what to do with the next chapter of their lives. One goal was paramount: being their own bosses.
Steve’s background is in finance, and Kristin’s is in science. After purchasing Forestedge Winery, the business was progressing very nicely in a direction they both were enjoying.
Forestedge was in its fourth year when the pandemic hit changing a few aspects of the Forestedge experience. Previously, wine tastings were held inside the winery’s tasting room where they could talk with guests about the origins and ideas behind their northern Minnesota wines in an intimate, casual setting. It was a way of interacting with customers, getting feedback and offering a perspective into their wines.
As restrictions evolved, tastings resumed in June 2020, but changes had to be made. Wine tastings were altered and no longer one-on-one intimate interactions. They were moved outdoors with table service, not across the counter. Placemats conveyed the message, not verbal communication. Wine was selected by flights, not individually. The experience was not quite as personal, but customer feedback had been positive and everyone enjoyed outdoor wine tastings.
As restrictions continue to ease and vaccination rates rise, businesses are allowed to serve more people and a sense of normalcy is slowly flowing back into our everyday lives.
Forestedge’s wine selection is as diverse as their customers. Steve and Kristin have dedicated several sections of winery wall to display the many accolades and medals won nationally and internationally. All this helps inform visitors about the winery’s reputation in the industry. These include a 2017 Double Gold medal and a 2018 Best of Show medal for their Black Currant wine from the Women’s International Wine Competition held in California.
One event that is returning this summer is the annual Art Fair at the Winery, held on the third weekend every August. It features selected artists exhibiting and selling pottery, jewelry, fibers, leather goods, metal art and much more. Musicians perform on the patio, and food vendors line the parking lot. Admission is free, and there is ample parking. This year the Art Fair will be held Aug. 21 and 22 starting at 10 a.m. each day.
Limited edition wines are offered every year and available only at the winery. Creating new wines is one of the most enjoyable and most rewarding parts of the job for the Twaits. Some vintages have become so popular they are added to the ongoing releases or are offered annually such as Red White and Blue, produced for each Fourth of July. Forestedge wines are also available at area retail liquor stores, online for shipping within Minnesota and at more than 100 other locations throughout the state.
Forestedge wines are artisanal wines, crafted in small batches of 300 to 1,000 gallons. After fermentation, the wines age in Italian stainless steel tanks for about a year before being bottled. They bottle around 3,000 cases per year.
Some of the more popular wines are black currant, white cranberry and of course rhubarb, which is grown onsite. Wines are transformed from localy grown fruits for a range of tastes from dry to semi-sweet.
Limited edition wines for 2021 introduced over Memorial Day weekend are Rhapsody in Red and Babe’s Blue. Rhapsody in Red is a drier wine made from a blend of aronia, blueberry, and black currant wine. Babe’s Blue is on the sweeter side of the taste spectrum, combining white cranberry and blueberry wine.
Forestedge Winery, established in 1999 is located on Hwy. 64 near the western edge of Kabekona Lake. They can be reached at (218) 224-3535; on the website, forestedgewinery.com; by email at info@forestedgewinery.com or on social media at Facebook, ForestedgeWineryMN or on Instagram, forestedgewinerymn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.