Lou Holker has made the Remer area his home for over 30 years, and it was four years ago this month when he purchased Holker’s Do It Best Lumber and Hardware in Remer.
“Contractors in our area left a void for building and roofing in the area after a lot of them retired,” said Holker. So he got his builder’s license as a general contractor, and he started to fill the void with the help of his nine children and his willingness as a business to go further for his customers.
Offering free delivery for orders is standard at Holker’s. But when Lou offers to personally deliver an order to help out a customer, it’s clear he wants things to run successfully for both sides, as a customer learned recently when he delivered an order himself to Bismarck, N.D.
With over three decades of experience in the industry, Holker realized that putting in the extra hours on the road for deliveries, and in the office at the store, is necessary to make sure the job is done right and fast. He is online calling other stores checking prices to stay as competitive as possible for his customers. But there’s another element he’s noticed that is often missing today: that is his passion for treating his customers the way he knows they want to be treated, and this has worked well for him and his customers for years.
Over the past four years Holker’s Do It Best has been able to increase their inventory four-fold and greatly diversify the types of products and services provided at the store. One reason is Lou’s farm-related history that has provided them with access to the absolutely best prices on farm feeds and supplies. They also offer rental services, which also has expanded into larger items such as equipment and multiple styles of trailers. Holker’s also offers the option of renting with an equipment operator, in a comprehensive package.
Currently Holker’s offers hardware, paint, supplies for home projects, cleaning supplies, farm supplies, seasonal greenhouse, tools, full-service lumberyard, windows and doors, and has the largest indoor Marvin Window display in the north country. Customers can bring in their building plans and Holker’s will provide a free estimate on a building project with free delivery of materials to the construction site.
Holker’s is also considering expanding the store to add more sporting goods, clothing and tool lines. They are also negotiating with LP for a gas-fill station, along with the propane tank exchange program.
Like ever other business owner in the country, the pandemic made things difficult for Holker’s. Fortunately, they were considered an essential service and were able to remain open. They had been disappointed with the lack of inventory for items that were readily available before the pandemic. That, plus wildly fluctuating prices in the industry, made it very difficult to explain to customers the erratic price changes as a result of shortages, whether actual or perceived
With building material prices starting to return to previous levels, as predicted, the market should return to normal for everyone in the industry.
The staff at Holker’s has been well received in the area and with their “go the extra mile” attitude, they’ve made the experience not only enjoyable, but successful.
Holker’s Do It Best Lumber and Hardware is located at 6761 Hwy. 200, Remer.
Fall hours from Labor Day to Memorial Day are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (218) 566-2358, or email to holkersremerlumber@gmail.com. They can also be found on Facebook.
