While on vacation in Colorado a decade ago, Lois Hensel and her husband Steve came across an oil and vinegar tasting bar. Looking back, Lois thought it would be less than appealing to “taste” oil and vinegar.
As they proceeded to taste a variety of olive oils and balsamic vinegars, they were surprised in a most pleasant way.
“It was unbelievably delicious,” said Hensel. “Having always wanted our own business, spending years looking for the right fit, it dawned on me: what about an oil and vinegar tasting bar of our own?” Her husband Steve supported her since day one, so they decided to take the risk.
After looking for retail space in Walker and not finding any viable options, Loide’ Oils and Vinegars was born in Nisswa in July 2013. Additional locations were added over the next three years in Walker, Bemidji and Monticello.
As a certified ultra-premium provider, each Loide’ location provides the freshest, highest quality olive oils worldwide and all natural, pure balsamic vinegars from Modena, Italy.
In the beginning, Loide’ started by offering just 24 flavors and has grown to about 70. They started out with just oils and vinegars and olive oil-based bath and beauty products. Now Loide’ carries fresh regular and gluten free pasta, pesto, tapenade, BBQ sauces, salsa, local honey, cookbooks, dipping bowls and cruets.
The logic behind the new venture was to provide the freshest products so that when a customer enters the store, it sparks their imagination, introduces them to amazing flavors and inspires an excitement for fresh, healthy ingredients.
The educational aspect of the olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar experience makes Loide’ a destination hot-spot for culinary enthusiasts and food lovers. Simple, healthy ingredients serve as a foundation so anyone can create unique and exotic flavors to awaken the senses and give an experience like no other.
The website, loideoilsandvinegars.com, offers all kinds of ideas for recipes and flavor pairings such as blood orange oil with cara-cara and orange vanilla, cranberry-pear, tangerine, and vanilla balsamic, Persian lime and roasted sesame oil.
Loide’ offers a military discount with I.D. as well as to EMTs, law enforcement and firefighters. They also offer discounts if customers wash and dry their empty bottles and bring them back to the store before their next purchase.
Loide’ also offers memberships that come with benefits such as a welcome to the club gift, bottles of ultra-premium olive oils and or balsamic, information about the olive oil and balsamics including health benefits, loyalty member discounts, 10 percent off online orders, 20 percent savings with an annual club membership, and free Tapi pour spouts for each bottle.
Each quarter the club concierge contacts members to remind them of the upcoming shipment and help with any additional purchases they might enjoy.
Loide’ also holds private events for clients and their guests outside regular store hours. Host a shower, or gather a cooking club, card club or church group for a one of a kind experience. It’s an educational gathering with menu ideas and samples for everyone. Private events can be scheduled at the website.
Loide’s Walker store is open year round, although hours change with the season. Effective Jan. 1, the store will be open Sundays 11-3, Mondays and Thursdays 11-4, Fridays and Saturdays 10-5, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Usually by April or May Loide’ is open seven days a week, 10 to 5. Check the website and follow facebook or instagram for updates.
To reach Loide’ Oils and Vinegars, call (218) 547-6457. The mailing address for all stores is 1032 Bass Lake Road, Lake Shore, MN 56468.
