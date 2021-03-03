The Garbe family’s story is the kind of story that has spread across northern Minnesota for generations. A couple on vacation finds themselves surrounded by the freshwater lakes and pines and asks themselves that driving question that residents of this part of the state know so well: What do we have to do to make this place our home?
After driving the meandering road past postcard “family lakes” that connect Hackensack and Longville, Bill and Lisa Garbe had an epiphany moment when they realized they wanted to live here. And when the opportunity presented itself to purchase the property where their family business sits near Woman Lake on County Road 5 also known as the Woman Lake Road, they took it.
“Bill and I are the original owners, and we started it in 1989 after we took our first drive down [County Road] 5,” said Lisa Garbe. “While we were getting the business off the ground, I worked for the city of Longville as well as managed the accounts at North Lakes Auto. I joined the team full-time when Alex was born in 1995, and we have been running it together ever since.”
It’s been over 30 years, and the Garbes, with their son and daughter, Nick and Alex, and employees Dylan Ramirez and Jake Yochum, have been serving area residents for decades.
North Lakes specializes in marine mechanical and collision repair, automotive mechanical and collision repair as well as welding, towing and is fully licensed to sell used cars. They have tires, windshield wipers and anything else needed to keep your boat afloat and your car in tune.
However, their latest venture is a line of Rambo electric bikes. Their second location, 3065 Hwy. 371, across from the Hwy. 371/C.R. 5 intersection, will be where people can rent or buy the Rambo e-bikes for a ride around town or on the Paul Bunyan State Trail that runs through Hackensack, all the way to Walker and beyond. April 1 will be the opening date for the new electric bike rental and sales location in Hackensack.
The philosophy at North Lakes is to really strive to treat their customers as family. The Garbes go the extra mile to make customers feel valued and cared for, with the understanding that small communities often are like an extended family.
North Lakes Marine and Auto, members of the Longville and Hackensack Chambers, have enjoyed volunteering and participating with all communities in the area.
Stop in and see them in either location as they will be happy to see you. Visit their websites at northlakesauto.com or northlakeselectricbikes.com or call them at (218) 682-2008.
