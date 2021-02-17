Longville’s One Stop has been a go-to store for decades in the area, for everything from a quick sandwich or snack on the go to a new rod and reel set up or even a fishing guide if you’re heading out to try your luck.
The store has quite a past: It was acquired by current owner Scott Carpenter’s father Jerry after he heard it might be up for sale in the 1980s. As the years came and went, an expansion began with a purchase of an adjoining store.
With the new addition, the Carpenters increased their inventory and products expanding their business to include more of what northern Minnesota offers its sons and daughters in the way of outdoor activities.
Things were moving along nicely for the Carpenters after the expansion when just one year later Scott was volunteering at the Longville Fire Department and a call came in for a fire at a local business. One Stop had caught on fire. It was a complete loss. The family was devastated.
After the heartbreaking tragedy of the store burning down, the Carpenter family picked up the pieces, rebuilt the family store, and have been an example of community perseverance and success in Longville ever since. They’ve even taken it a bit further when they began holding fundraiser fishing contests.
They host two walleye and one bass fishing fundraiser every year in the Longville area in an effort to give back to the close-knit community.
One Stop is just that. A place where someone can find almost anything from camping supplies to lures and bait, sweatshirts and clothing. Located in such a rural area, One Stop tries to accommodate customers’ needs for most every camping, cabin, fishing or outdoor activity that one can think of. It’s a hybrid of several sorts to include a gas station, a convenience store that carries sporting goods and after you’re done shopping you can get a slice of pizza or a sandwich or salad.
The store also has personal supplies as well as movies, clothing and licenses for almost any outdoor activity as well as a car and a pet wash for those mischievous furry family members who might find a mud puddle or the like. They even have fishing updates on their website by Wil Neururer’s North Leech Lake Guide Service.
One Stop’s facebook page and website feature pictures and information including fishing guide contacts and photos of satisfied customers utilizing fishing guides.
For more information search facebook for their page or call (218) 363-2252. One Stop is located just south of the intersection of State Highway 84 and County Road 5 in the heart of Longville — the turtle racing capital of the world!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.