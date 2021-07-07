While a lot of businesses were shutting down, reducing staff and cutting back on services to conserve resources and protect against the pandemic’s effect, Steve and AmieHopper, the owners of The Piggy BBQ in Walker, opened two new restaurants.
In May of 2020 they opened their second brick and mortar location, The Piggy BBQ of West Fargo after purchasing The Piggy BBQ in Walker, a few years before.
Their third restaurant, Wilbur’s on Walker Bay just opened in May 2021 on the corner of Front St. and Fifth in Walker, where Cafe Zona Rosa was located. From the opening weekend in mid-May they have been hard at work.
“When we first looked at purchasing the space we were going to move our smoking operation for the Piggy BBQ to Wilbur’s and hold events in the green space and lease out the dining area for retail,” said Amie. “Then conversations were had, and when the Wilbur’s Sports Bar vision happened it just felt right, and we kept developing it.”
As their discussions evolved, Steve and Amie felt the Wilbur’s on Walker Bay concept was exactly what the town needed. Patrons could come by boat, bike or car to a fun place to hang out, catch a game on one of 19 TVs or play some bar games like pool, darts or pinball, and enjoy some great food and cocktails. There’s also the patio and what has become known as the “Pig Pen,” a green space with grass under the patio to throw bean bags, shoot a game of pool or just enjoy the open lawn and cabana style bar. The whole enterprise has been accomplished through a whirlwind of renovating, hiring staff, figuring out a concept and putting it all into a working model as a sort of trial by fire.
For the owners, this is a long way from where they were just a few years ago.
Amie grew up in the restaurant business. She worked at The Village Square in Walker though high school and always had the sense that one day she would own her own restaurant
After moving to Las Vegas for college, she went to work for The Cheesecake Factory, spending 11 years with the company and being part of the team that opened some of their busiest locations.
Steven was a heavy equipment operator by trade, spending a lot of time on the road. While they lived in Las Vegas, he traveled every week for work, often across the country on assignment not leaving much time to spend together.
In 2012, the company Steven worked for started a two year project putting in power lines from Bismarck to Grand Forks. After a lot of soul searching and discussion, the couple made the decision to move to Walker.
Amie went to work for Chase on the Lake’s 502 Restaurant. At the time they loved eating at The Piggy BBQ, so when Amie saw that 2015 was going to be the farewell summer for the previous owners, she immediately contacted them about purchasing the restaurant.
Wilbur’s on Walker Bay is now fully open including the patio and the “pig pen,” featuring surround sound entertainment, bar games and an outdoor bar and dining areas, just steps from the Walker City Dock and on the bike trail in the heart of downtown Walker. Wilbur’s will have out of area NFL games, so come cheer on your favorite teams this fall.
The kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bar is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. The outdoor dining areas and Pig Pen are open seasonally from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call (218) 547-4777.
