Even before they bought Arrowhead Builders in Longville 25 years ago, Tom and Kathy Dollins were familiar with the Woman Lake area.
Living in Duluth, the family was looking for a place to bring their boat to play while on vacation.
“A friend suggested Broadwater Lodge on Woman Lake,” Tom recalls, “and we began vacationing there in 1987. We were very impressed with the area and folks’ ‘can-do’ attitudes.”
In 1992 the Dollins built a cabin and began spending all their spare time there.
“Our children (daughters Debbie and Kelly and son Tom IV) really loved being here!”
At the time, Tom was working for Hallmark Cards; but in the early 1990s, the corporation was going through a number of changes.
So Tom and Kathy began looking for other opportunities and found one in Longville.
In 1994, the Dollins began talking with Devon and Muriel Sheets, who had started Arrowhead in 1974, about purchasing the business. By August 1995 a purchase agreement had been drawn up to take effect Jan. 2, 1996, and the family moved to Longville permanently.
“We were motivated again by that ‘can-do’ attitude and the growth potential of the area,” says Tom.
“But there was quite a learning curve,” Kathy adds, “as neither Tom nor I had been involved in this field.” Before moving to Longville, Kathy worked part-time with H&R Block.
With the kids enrolled in the Northland School District, Tom and Kathy rolled up their sleeves. The business needed considerable TLC, so they began with the store and the lumber yard.
Folks began to notice the changes.
“Soon, people were telling us they’d prefer to do all of their business with us,” says Tom. In the fall of 1998 construction started on a new 10,000 square foot building that opened May 1, 1999.
Over the next few years, Arrowhead Builders added more products and services, with the goal of becoming a one-stop shopping destination for customers.
In 2003 a line of rental equipment was added and in 2012, a seasonal greenhouse opened, with perennials, annuals and vegetables. In 2016 a large tent was erected to display and sell outdoor furniture.
Arrowhead does a large amount of special ordering for customers, especially some hard to find items. They carry brands that people are familiar with, such as Marvin Windows, Weber and Traeger grills, brand name tools and accessories, and unique decorative items for home and yard.
Tom and Kathy feel several things set Arrowhead apart. They are open seven days a week, year round. The lumber yard carries the highest quality products available. Custom paint matching and tinting can make or match any color. Equipment rentals run through the weekend.
Other services include window and screen repair, key making, delivery and curbside pickup, “and a genuine desire to help folks realize their dreams.
“One of our signature statements is that ‘we make house calls’ for jobsite visits,” Tom says.
“But in the end, it’s really all about the people who work here. Our folks bring that positive ‘can-do, I can help you’ attitude every day!”
Arrowhead Builders currently has 10 employees and adds three or four more in summer. Mike Knapp has worked at Arrowhead since 2003 and became general manager in 2005.
Arrowhead Builders is a True Value Hardware. Go to TrueValue.com to find the website. They also are on Facebook
Hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (winter, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.).
For questions or information call (218) 363-2124 or email arrowbld@eot.com
