Arrowhead Builders Supply in Longville was recently presented with the 2019 True Value “Best Hardware Store in Town” award. Each year True Value selects one store from each of its 13 retail regions of 4,500 stores to receive the award. Each store undergoes a series of selection processes with regional directors narrowing down the top candidates. Mystery shoppers then visit selected stores to get a customer’s perspective on the operations, and True Value then evaluates each finalist based on physical store appearance, product selection, competitive pricing, promotional sales and customer service. Owners Tom and Kathy Dollins accepted the award Feb. 13 in New Orleans during the True Value’s Spring Reunion Buying Show. Pictured is Tom Dollins holding the award.
featured
Arrowhead Builders receives True Value national award
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Hubbard County Covid-19 update
-
Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency, unveils legislative proposals to prepare for COVID-19 Pandemic
-
What can we do about COVID-19 coronavirus? Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota provides local insight
-
MN Senate approve additional emergency coronavirus funding
-
Student News
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.