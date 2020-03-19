Pictured is Tom Dollins holding the award. Photos submitted
Photo submitted

Arrowhead Builders Supply in Longville was recently presented with the 2019 True Value “Best Hardware Store in Town” award. Each year True Value selects one store from each of its 13 retail regions of 4,500 stores to receive the award. Each store undergoes a series of selection processes with regional directors narrowing down the top candidates. Mystery shoppers then visit selected stores to get a customer’s perspective on the operations, and True Value then evaluates each finalist based on physical store appearance, product selection, competitive pricing, promotional sales and customer service. Owners Tom and Kathy Dollins accepted the award Feb. 13 in New Orleans during the True Value’s Spring Reunion Buying Show. Pictured is Tom Dollins holding the award.

