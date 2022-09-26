Patricia Jamie Lee will be offering her creative skills to library patrons this month with three different events.
The first week of October, library patrons can stop in and grab a Pebble Art Take & Make Kit with all the supplies needed to create their own unique pebble art design. Instructions included.
On Oct. 19 Lee will be at the library at 1 p.m. for a Make-Your-Own Bead People class. This class is for youth ages 7 and up. Participants will hear the story of the Bead People, create their own Bead People, and receive a mini-book of the Bead People’s history. Registration is required for this class that takes place right after WHA’s early release from school.
Later that day, Lee will teach stone and glass drilling for adults. Participants of this class will learn stone and glass drilling, wire-wrapping, and jewelry design while creating their own pendants. This class begins at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required.
To register for these classes, or if you have any questions, call or email the library at (218) 547-1019 or walker@krls.org. Check our Facebook page (Walker Public Library) for more events and information.
Lee’s programs are funded in part by a grant provided by the Kitchigami Regional Library, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the MN Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.