Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Arts Off 84 Art Crawl scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been cancelled.
The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing all the vendors and sites is printed in June. The news of the pandemic changes every day and medical experts predict a second wave of the virus may occur later this summer or fall. The Art Crawl committee decided to do what is best for the communities, vendors, and volunteers.
The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return in 2021, Sept. 4-5.
