The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is back on Labor Day weekend, and it’s bigger and better than ever!
Five locations along scenic Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville will feature more than 90 artists displaying and selling their works of art. Show hours are Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Art Crawl features artists who create high-end art, as well as quality, handcrafted items. Quality is the No. 1 priority, and only handmade items are accepted for the juried event.
The various art forms include painting, photography, furniture, glass, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, wood carvings, woodwork, handmade soaps and lotions, metal, wire, stone, cement, fiber, paper, leather, homemade canned and baked goods, and upcycled items.
In addition to two student artists taking part this year, Site No. 1 at the Warehouse in Pine River and Site No. 5 in Longville will host Kids’ Creation Stations on Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. where children can create and take home an art project. Each station will have a different project.
Artist directories are available throughout the Brainerd and Walker areas including the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Longville Chamber of Commerce and many area businesses. The directory also includes the map of artist locations. Visit the website at www.artsoff84.com for more information. In addition, the directory and site map may be printed from the website and will be available at all sites the days of the event. Watch for Art Crawl signs to guide you to the artist locations. The Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Questions regarding the event may be sent to artsoff84@yahoo.com or call (218) 682-2916.
