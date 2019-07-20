PERHAM — Arvig confirmed plans to expand its fiber network and upgrade services in the Effie, Bigfork, Bowstring and Marcell areas.
Beginning in the fall of 2019 and continuing into 2020, Arvig plans to build more than 200 miles of fiber-optic network, passing more than 2,000 structures. Once completed, eligible area residents will be able to receive internet speeds ranging from up to 25Mb download and 3Mb upload with maximum speeds of up to 1Gb symmetrical speed.
“Arvig remains dedicated to bringing high-quality broadband services to the rural areas we serve,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig. “As our world increasingly relies on connectivity, we are committed to providing our customers the best service available. We want residents in the area to have the ability to connect with their families, friends, and communities in an efficient and convenient way. ”
In addition to constructing an expanded fiber network, Arvig also plans to upgrade equipment in the area. Leveraging existing infrastructure provides customers with a premium experience much more quickly than other options.
Customers will be contacted regarding the faster service options available as early as this fall.
