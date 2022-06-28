PERHAM — Arvig has been named one of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces for 2022 by the Star Tribune, making it the only internet service provider to rank in the newspaper’s annual survey this year.
This is the fourth year employees have provided feedback that rates Arvig as one of the best companies to work for in Minnesota. Arvig ranks No. 38 among the 50 top large companies on the list of 200 workplaces. Arvig was previously recognized as a Top Workplace in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“The credit for this Top Workplaces distinction goes to Arvig’s outstanding employees,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “This recognition is a reflection of their drive to serve our communities, dedication to customers and commitment to shaping a company culture that inspires us to do our best work every day.”
The analysis included responses from more 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The survey measures employee engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.
“The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota,” said Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith. “My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”
A complete list of the honorees is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022. The list was also published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on June 19.
To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 4,000 companies were invited to participate.
Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television, and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.
