PERHAM — Arvig has been named one of Prairie Business magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work in the northern Plains. Arvig is featured in the September issue of the magazine.
Earlier this year, employees nominated their companies by submitting an anonymous employee-satisfaction survey and Prairie Business used the survey results in selecting 2019’s 50 Best.
“We are honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year; it comes directly from Arvig employees, who took the time and effort to nominate our company for the award,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Our fantastic culture is employee-led; everyone has a part in creating an environment we want to be a part of every day. We are dedicated to one another and the workplace experience and our customers ultimately benefit as well.”
