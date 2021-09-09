PERHAM — Access to local emergency services and community resources is vital to all residents. Lifeline helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s broadband networks, find jobs, access health care services, connect with family, and call for help in an emergency.
For some, being connected can be the difference between social connection and complete isolation.
Arvig wants residents to be able to stay connected and is reaching out to those who need broadband services but can’t afford it. During “Lifeline Awareness Week,” Sept. 13-17, Arvig will promote the Lifeline Program, which offers discounts to help residents gain access to broadband services.
Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and Veterans Pension Program or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off their monthly broadband service bill, and up to $34.25 per month for residents of Tribal lands. More information on program eligibility, rules, and key messages is available at http://www.lifelinesupport.org
Arvig encourages all eligible consumers to sign up at anytime by going to arvig.net/minnesota-telephone-assistance-plan-lifeline or by calling (888) 992-7844
About Arvig
Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.
