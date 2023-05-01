Arvig’s fiber network summer project that will take place this summer in Walker was discussed April 20 at a special city council meeting.
Brian Rutten, an engineering technician with Arvig, told the council about the pending project. The fiber network will be available to everyone in the city and involves boring and placing ducts into street rights-of-way that are within a few feet of the grass on either side of streets. Some work may be done in the street as well, which the city will inspect.
Arvig has already secured most of the excavation permits from the city.
The council also discussed Mayor Jerecho Worth’s request to write articles to appear in The Pilot-Independent newspaper on a quarterly basis that will keep residents informed about what is going on in the city.
Both Councilors Char Moore and Gary Wilkening agreed it was a good idea, with Wilkening adding that a disclaimer be included in each article stating that the mayor does not speak for the city or council.
Worth said each article will be reviewed by City Administrator Hope Fairchild before it is printed to make sure there are no legal concerns.
Moore requested each article be shared with the council, maybe a week in advance, before it appears in the newspaper.
In other city business, the council:
Approved April 3 council meeting minutes.
Approved paying the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust $49,706 for workers’ compensation coverage premium.
Approved Fairchild attending year two of the Municipal Clerks Institute May 8-12 at cost of $470 plus meals, mileage and hotel room.
Approved updated meal allowance amounts on 2023 expense voucher form.
Approved resolution for Walker Police Department to apply for Sourcewell Impact Funding Grant for updated police equipment and technology.
Hired Joshua Johnson for the finance specialist deputy clerk position at a starting wage of $28 per hour with a 3 percent increase after a six-month probationary period, contingent on a successful background check.
