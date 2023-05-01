Arvig’s fiber network summer project that will take place this summer in Walker was discussed April 20 at a special city council meeting.

Brian Rutten, an engineering technician with Arvig, told the council about the pending project. The fiber network will be available to everyone in the city and involves boring and placing ducts into street rights-of-way that are within a few feet of the grass on either side of streets. Some work may be done in the street as well, which the city will inspect.

