A: What are the laws about fireworks in Minnesota? Can you provide some safety tips for those who plan on purchasing their own fireworks?
A: Here are some safety tips provided by the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division.
If you purchase your own fireworks:
•Remember that if it flies or explodes, it is illegal in Minnesota. You could face fines and confiscation of illegal fireworks.
• Use them in an open area, away from houses and other structures.
• Light them on a solid and non-combustible surface.
• Use a long lighter meant for a gas grill to light fireworks, and stay as far from the wick as possible.
• Dispose of spent fireworks in water or sand.
• Do not relight a dud.
• Ensure children are supervised.
• Follow the instructions on the package carefully.
• Never use them while intoxicated.
Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.