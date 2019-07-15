A: What are the laws about fireworks in Minnesota?  Can you provide some safety tips for those who plan on purchasing their own fireworks?

A: Here are some safety tips provided by the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division.

If you purchase your own fireworks:

•Remember that if it flies or explodes, it is illegal in Minnesota. You could face fines and confiscation of illegal fireworks.

• Use them in an open area, away from houses and other structures.

• Light them on a solid and non-combustible surface.

• Use a long lighter meant for a gas grill to light fireworks, and stay as far from the wick as possible.

• Dispose of spent fireworks in water or sand.

• Do not relight a dud.

• Ensure children are supervised.

• Follow the instructions on the package carefully.

• Never use them while intoxicated.

Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.

