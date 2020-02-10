The STUSA 17’s won the Heartland Blizzard JO Volleyball Tourney Jan. 25 in Big Lake. The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls won all six matches to take the championship. Coach Pete Naugle and Tim Tabbert were impressed with how the girls stayed positive and never gave in to the competition. Pictured on the winning team are (front row from left) Abi Strandlie, Lizzie Naugle, Ally Sea, (back) Coach Naugle, Kali Oelschlager, Katie Sagen, Aleah Tabbert, Paige Hildenbrand and Coach Tabbert.