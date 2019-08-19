Q: I have a question about signs along the road. I heard somewhere that people are not allowed to put signs along the roadway for graduation parties, political signs and advertising. I see signs for auctions fairly often. Does this apply to them?
A: You’re correct that signs for graduation parties, political purposes and advertising are not allowed to be placed on the road right-of-way. They would need to be placed on private property.
• As for auction signs, they are allowed but have some requirements under the law. The placement can’t exceed eight consecutive hours.
• They can’t be placed on or adjacent to the right-of-way of a highway.
• There can be no more than four signs directing motorists to the auction’s location.
While the law does not go into detail, the location of auctioneer signs must not endanger the public. Signs on the shoulder of the road or in the radius of a driveway access would not be allowed as they cause safety concerns with sight distance and oncoming traffic. Signs on the shoulder are also unsafe for vehicles traveling along the road.
Signs should be placed toward the back slope where they can still be read by the travelling public. If the signs are posted during weekdays for a Saturday auction, they would be subject to removal.
If you have more questions, you should contact the appropriate local highway department, depending on the type of road (state, county or city.) This would also be the place to contact if your signs were removed by local authorities or technicians for pick up.
Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.
