Q: Now that Minnesota’s hands-free law is in effect it seems there are numerous vehicles pulled over on the shoulder with the driver talking or texting on the phone. This seems unsafe. Is it legal and if not, what is the recommended procedure upon receiving a call or text that needs a prompt response and hands-free options are not available?
A: Current Minnesota law does not allow motorists to stop on a freeway unless it is for an emergency. Pedestrians, bicycles, motorized bicycles and non-motorized traffic also are prohibited on the freeway. We encourage motorists to find a safe place to exit and find a parking lot or legal parking area before manipulating their phone.
Another potential issue is that we might get numerous calls into dispatch center reporting an occupied stalled vehicle. A trooper is then sent to the reported location to either find someone talking on their phone or no longer at the site. Instances like this prevent us from utilizing our resources as efficiently as possible. On other roadways, I would always encourage a motorist to find a safe, legal place to pull over.
Remember under the law, you may not hold your phone in your hand and cannot use it at any time for video calling, video streaming, social media apps, gaming, looking at video or photos stored on the phone, reading texts and scrolling or typing on the phone.
The new law does allow a driver to use their cell phone, but only in hands-free mode by voice commands or single-touch activation.
Emergency calls are allowed both in hand-held and hands-free mode.
Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.