Q: Can I transport a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle if I have a permit to carry? What are the rules if I am actively hunting?

A: The permit to carry law applies only to handguns, so the answer is no with some exceptions.

Minnesota law says that a person may not transport a firearm in a motor vehicle unless the firearm is:

(1) Unloaded and in a gun case expressly made to contain a firearm, and the case fully encloses the firearm by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied, or otherwise fastened, and without any portion of the firearm exposed;

(2) Unloaded and in the closed trunk of a motor vehicle; or

(3) A handgun carried in compliance with sections 624.714 and 624.715

Subd. 3. Exceptions; hunting and shooting ranges- a person may transport an unloaded, uncased firearm, excluding a pistol, in a motor vehicle while at a shooting range, lawfully hunting on private or public land; or travelling to or from a site the person intends to hunt lawfully that day or has hunted lawfully that day, unless:

(1) within Anoka, Hennepin, or Ramsey County;

(2) within the boundaries of a home rule charter or statutory city with a population of 2,500 or more;

(3) on school grounds

Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.

