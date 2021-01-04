by Sgt. Troy Christianson

Q: If a person has a permit to carry in Minnesota, can they transport a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle?

A: The permit to carry law applies only to handguns, so the answer is no, with some exceptions.

MS 97B.045- A person may not transport a firearm in a motor vehicle unless the firearm is:

• Unloaded and in a gun case expressly made to contain a firearm, and the case fully encloses the firearm by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied, or otherwise fastened, and without any portion of the firearm exposed

• Unloaded and in the closed trunk of a motor vehicle

• A handgun carried in compliance with sections 624.714 and 624.715

Subd. 3. Exceptions; hunting and shooting ranges- a person may transport an unloaded, uncased firearm, excluding a pistol, in a motor vehicle while at a shooting range, lawfully hunting on private or public land; or traveling to or from a site the person intends to hunt lawfully that day or has hunted lawfully that day, unless:

• Within Anoka, Hennepin, or Ramsey County

• Within the boundaries of a home rule charter or statutory city with a population of 2,500 or more

• On school grounds

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

Troy Christianson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848 or at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us

