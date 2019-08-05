Q: We live on a gravel road and during the summer months, ATVs and dirt bikes will drive by from time to time. Recently a group of dirt bikes drove by our house going at least 50 mph and one of them was doing a wheelie for probably half a mile. First off, is it legal to do a wheelie on a dirt bike on a road? Secondly, if our dog were to run out in front of the person doing a wheelie and they hit it and were injured, who would be responsible for the accident?
A: Thank you for the questions. Regarding doing a wheelie on the road, there is no law that specifically states both motorcycle tires are to be touching the road. However, this would be covered in state law under “careless or reckless” driving. Some local ordinances also have laws that pertain to “exhibition driving.” So in reference to popping wheelies going down a public road or street, it’s illegal.
As for your question about pets, pets should be kept off the roadway unless you are controlling them with a leash. Regarding who is responsible, law enforcement would investigate who or what caused the crash and submit the reports to the prosecuting attorney for potential charges. The other part of it would be the civil liability for the rider or the pet owner, which could involve insurance companies or personal attorneys.
Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.
