Q: With the upcoming new hands free law that is effective Aug. 1, can a teen who is under 18 years old and has a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license use their phone in hands-free mode?

A: The new hands-free law does not change anything for teens under 18 with a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license: They cannot make or answer calls while driving (hand-held or hands-free). They can use their phone in hands-free mode in the following situations:

Using their phone as a GPS device, but only in hands-free or voice-activated mode. They must set their destination before driving. They can’t hold their phone at any time.

Listening to music or podcasts in hands-free or voice-activated mode is OK, but hand-held scrolling through playlists or channels is not allowed under the law.

Teens under 18 are allowed to use the phone in either hand-held or hands-free mode for emergency situations only.

Learn more about the law and frequently asked questions (FAQs) at HandsFreeMN.org. dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/hands-free/Pages/default.aspx

Neil Dickenson is a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811, or e-mail neil.dickenson@state.mn.us Questions are edited.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments