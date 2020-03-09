Cass County real estate transactions in 2019 were up slightly over 2018, while total foreclosures held steady, Assessor Mark Peterson said March 3 in his 2019 report to the board.
The total number of 2019 arms-length transactions (both buyer and seller acting independently) was 1,152, compared to 1,121 in 2018. The most activity came in October 2019 with 142 sales and the low in February with 40.
Total foreclosures for 2019 numbered 25, the same as 2018, which is less than 2017’s 30 and 2016’s 37.
Of the 25 foreclosures, 14 were for residential homesteads, one for ag, eight for other residential or cabins and two, commercial. Nine were located on lakes.
Sorted by assessed value, eight were under $100,000; 11, $100,000-$200,000; four, $200,000-$400,000; and two, above $400,000. Foreclosures were scattered throughout the county,
Nine of the 25 foreclosures occurred in the fourth quarter and all had assessed values of $200,000 or lower.
Peterson also reported eight corrections to parcel values or classifications.
In other matters, the board adopted the Cass County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Prevention and Management Plan, Strategies include education; inspections and decontaminations; enforcement; and early detection and management.
Currently 18 water bodies (lakes, bays, streams, rivers) in Cass County have been found to be AIS-infested; some, with more than one species. Fifteen have zebra mussels; four, Eurasian Water Milfoil,; two, starry stonewort; and two, faucet snail.
The board approved a resolution related to utilization of property at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site. It amended language in the relevant state statue to allow transfer at no charge of 9.4 acres to WHA School District for construction of a Level IV educational facility to provide services to several school districts for students with autism, emotional/behavioral disorders and mental health needs.
The commercial driver’s license drug and alcohol policy in the county personnel rules and policies was also updated to conform to recent federal code regs. The change affects only job classes that need a CDL, such as snow plow drivers at the Highway Department.
