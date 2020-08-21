This has been the week of big wind storms here by Ham Lake. Storms that have taken down three 70 foot Norway pines within 100 feet of where I sit. One of them, which is 47 years old, fell down across the access road that leads out to the township road, and we had to chainsaw our way out in the morning.
One of the wonders of tree-felling is that the trees look as healthy as their neighbors, and I would certainly not have picked them out as the one to go at the next storm. Yet where they break off (always near the base in these cases) appears to be weaknesses for which the storm has nominated them for extinction.
I first came to this spot and camped here in 1948, before there was any building on this part of the lake. As I sit in these pine woods in recent years, and I look about me, I feel these are the same woods I sat in back in ‘48, or at least that is the way they appear to me. Did I lean against that tree back at that time? Did I pitch my tent under that tree then?
Or are those trees mostly gone, and have they been replaced by other trees that look very much like the old ones, for all I can tell? The men in my dad’s hunting crew that camped with me are all gone to their graves now. Have the trees as well?
Storms like the ones this week make me realize that nature is no “respector of persons” among tree life, any more that she is among my kind of animal life. In a mere hundred years all of my kind of life has been replaced upon this planet by a new set of animals such as I. Someone else sits behind the auto wheel and drives the vehicle. Someone else pulls the plow across the field and quiets the furrow. Another executive sits at the head of the giant corporation and guides its destiny.
One of the three trees that fell here last week was only a gleam in his father’s eye when I was here long ago. Now that young tree is already gone.
Chipmunk visits me now, just six feet ahead of me on the forest floor. Her life is so tenuous compared to mine and that of the great trees. Will she even be back to greet me next summer?
Yet “chipmunk” as a symbol of the forest, will remain for time and eternity has long as my kind of animal as memory. Then we carry our kind respectfully to their graves.
For chipmunk, her kind will not bury their dead. Loving Mother Nature will respectfully carry chipmunk’s dead away with the help of the mites and the thousand little creatures at her command. And life will go on.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
