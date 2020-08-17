The quiet hour hovers about me, the hour when I first arrive, and the woods are taking their time getting used to my intrusion, and deciding if they will accept me. The adjustment takes a little time.
After all, I do mosey around a bit before I settle down, stirring up the insect life in the undergrowth, and making perching birds nearby, cock their heads and eye me a bit. A woodpecker hammers at a tree a bit, idly, but that sound lasts only a moment, and then it is gone.
I tromp into the woods a few yards, and scan the surrounding area with my glasses. Goldenrod and purple gentian bloom near me in open spaces.
Presently I settle down like a good boy, sit still, and just watch and listen. For a short time everything is quiet and motionless. This can go on for an hour, while the woods get used to my presence.
Not that I am not entertained. Mosquito finds me, because I am still giving off body heat from my recent activity, and its heat detectors can readily zero in on me and draw him in. That will last a short time until my body cools from inactivity and he finds me less easily.
Oh, I see that he is the red-bellied variety, the complimentary type. That means he has already found me tasty and has had his lunch.
I am always interested in a small study box I have set up near this place where I sit. One might call it a small wooden form, about one foot by two feet and about six inches high. I have watched it for several years now. It is simply a small, ordinary space on the forest floor enclosing whatever plants happened to be in it when the form was laid down. Those plants are the starflower, ivy, arrow plant and pyrola. Those plants have not changed over several years. The same four plants inhabit the space since the day I laid down the small fence. That surprised me, as I expected forest floor plants to come and go.
I expected that new plants would come into the space and dominate, and that old ones would subside. These four plants have announced to their neighbors, “This space belongs to us, you go and grow elsewhere.”
If I were to watch these four daily all year I expect I would see them bloom, fruit and seed. However, I would guess their main assurance in coming back lies in their dying back into apparent nothing in the winter, and in springing forth as a new life from the roots in the spring.
Sounds in the woodland herald the coming of evening. American crow caws to a friend, who answers in kind. Pileated woodpeckers hammers on a hollow tree, then is silent. In a few hour a gorgeous full moon will rise in the east and brighten these woods with its ghostly light.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
