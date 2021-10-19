Two St. Cloud girls were injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash on the Bull Moose Trail in rural Backus.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 12:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in Bull Moose Township.

Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a 2017 Honda ATV had left the trail, striking a tree. The driver of the machine, a 14-year-old female from St. Cloud, was treated on scene and transported via helicopter to a St Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

A 9-year-old female passenger, also from St Cloud, was treated on scene. The investigation indicated that helmets were not worn by either juvenile.

Assisting at the scene were Backus Responders and Fire, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.

