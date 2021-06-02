A 40-year-old North St. Paul woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Moose Lake Township.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 3:23 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on the Sno-Way 1 Trail in Moose Lake Township, south of Spider Lake. Deputies responded and located the crash scene and learned that an adult female was operating a 2008 Honda ATV when it left the roadway, striking trees and causing the operator to be ejected from the machine.
Medical treatment was initiated on scene and the female was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Pequot Lakes Fire Department, MN State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.