A 40-year-old North St. Paul woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Moose Lake Township.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 3:23 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on the Sno-Way 1 Trail in Moose Lake Township, south of Spider Lake. Deputies responded and located the crash scene and learned that an adult female was operating a 2008 Honda ATV when it left the roadway, striking trees and causing the operator to be ejected from the machine.

Medical treatment was initiated on scene and the female was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Pequot Lakes Fire Department, MN State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.

