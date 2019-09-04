BACKUS — A 54-year-old Kimball woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in the Spider Lake Recreational Area of the Foot Hills State Forest.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 1:12 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a female was operating a 2019 Suzuki ATV when she lost control, crashing the vehicle. The victim was treated on scene and transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Backus Fire and First Response, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.

