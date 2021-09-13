Two adults from Alexandria were seriously injured Sept. 5 in an ATV crash near Bena.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 5:43 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in Unorganized Township south of Lake Winnibigoshish in the Chippewa National Forest.
Deputies arrived and found that a Polaris 850 ATV had been travelling on a forest trail and lost control, possibly from a mechanical issue with the machine, rolling over. Emergency aid was immediately rendered with the assistance of bystanders and off-duty nurses.
The 23-year-old male driver, identified as Parker Marti, was treated on scene, transported to a nearby ambulance and via helicopter to a Duluth hospital with serious injuries. A 23-year-old female passenger, identified as Brandi Wilson, was also treated on scene and transported to a Bemidji hospital with injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Ambulance Service, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass Lake Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care.
