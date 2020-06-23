LONGVILLE — A 57-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after crashing his ATV in Woodrow Township Sunday evening.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 8:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a medical emergency at a residence in rural Longville. EMS arrived and began treating an adult male. It was learned that the male had been involved in an ATV crash earlier in the evening. Deputies arrived and continued the investigation. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Longville Fire Department.

