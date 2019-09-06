BACKUS — The victim of an ATV crash in the Spider Lake Recreational Area of the Foot Hills State Forest has been identified as Sherri Weikert of Kimball.
Deputies and responders arrived on the scene at about 1:12 p.m. Aug. 31 and learned that the 54-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Suzuki ATV when she lost control, crashing the vehicle.
Weikert was transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.
