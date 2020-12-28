A Brooklyn Park woman died after the ATV she was a passenger in broke through the ice on Kabekona Lake the day after Christmas.
Rose Peterson, 60, was pulled from the water and CPR was performed. She was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji and then airlifted to a Fargo Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV that had fallen through the ice in Lakeport Township Saturday at 6:18 p.m. The caller advised that his mother, father and sister had gone underwater when the side-by-side ATV submerged.
Two other family members were following on snowmobiles and witnessed the incident. Ryan Peterson, 36, of Coon Rapids saw all three of the victims come to the water’s surface and then quickly reacted. He was able to pull all three of the victims out of the water and up onto the ice where he began performing CPR on his mother, who was unresponsive.
The investigation shows that 61-year-old Kenneth Peterson of Brooklyn Park was operating his 2021 Polaris Ranger on Kabekona Lake with his wife, Rose Peterson, and 29-year-old daughter Karissa Peterson as passengers. They had been fishing and were heading back to their cabin when the ATV broke through the ice in about 18-feet of water. The machine was equipped with tracks and quickly submerged with the occupants inside the enclosed cab.
After being pulled out of the water, the elder Peterson and his son were able to transport the victims by snowmobile to their cabin on the lake where they were met by Lakeport First Responders and then North Ambulance. Karissa Peterson was transported to Sanford Hospital where she received medical treatment.
The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
