On May 6, the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club Safety Instructors and club-member helpers, in partnership with the Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and a local DNR Conservation Officer, held a successful ATV Safety Class at the Walker Area Community Center, certifying 23 youth riders, ages 10 to 15, to be able to legally ride on public ATV trails in Minnesota.
Riders ages 10 to 15 who need ATV safety certification, check out the DNR website for two safety classes being held on June 10th in Walker, sponsored by the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club (see details below), and for the full list of additional ATV Safety Classes scheduled across the state.
Thanks to Lt. Brad Rittgers and Deputy Travis Collette from the Sheriff’s Office, and DNR CO Patrick McGowen, for assisting, to all the club members who helped, and to team leader and Safety Officer Craig Wadzink for organizing and teaching the class and fielding calls from parents registering their young riders.
Two hands-on ATV Safety Field Day classes are scheduled in Walker for June 10. They are a cooperative effort of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club. The classes will be held at the Walker Area Community Center (WACC), 105 Tower Avenue. Morning class is from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoon class is from 1 to 4 p.m. Each class includes classroom instruction and written quiz, followed by the hands-on riding portion of the class. Please arrive 45 minutes early to allow for unloading ATVs, check-in, and registration.
Students should then print out their ATV Safety course voucher and bring it to the hands-on safety class to show proof they have completed the online self-study course. Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV (if they do not have one, a youth size ATV is available to use), wear long pants, long-sleeve shirt, gloves, and boots (no tennis shoes) and bring a DOT-approved helmet with goggles or face shield. Parents must sign a parent-release form and attend the class with their students.
Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, contact Craig Wadzink, lead instructor with the Woodtick Wheelers, at (763) 300-0094 or email cdwadzink@gmail.com
These ATV training classes are geared toward operators ages 10-15, but are open to adults as well. For 10 and 11 year olds, the ATV safety certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday. Students 12-15 who have achieved ATV Safety Certification can legally operate ATVs with these restrictions: The operator must fit the machine; must make a direct crossing of a public road right-of-way; and operate on state lands and waters, only when accompanied by a person 18 or older who has a valid driver’s license.
The Minnesota DNR reports a rise in the number of ATV-related injury accidents among older adults who are riding ATVs for the first time. Adults who are new to ATV riding are also encouraged to take an ATV Safety Field Day Class. “ATV Safety Training and Education Saves Lives!”
