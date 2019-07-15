An ATV Safety Training Class, a cooperative effort of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club, is scheduled in Walker for Aug. 17.
The class will be held at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Avenue. The classroom instruction and written quiz starts at 9 a.m., followed by the riding portion of the class. Please arrive earlier than 9 a.m. to unload ATVs and check in to the class.
This ATV training class is geared toward operators ages 10-15, but is open to all ages. For 10 and 11 year olds, the certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday.
Students 12-15 who complete this course are able to operate ATVs with these restrictions: The operator must fit the machine; must make a direct crossing of a public road right-of-way; and operate on state lands and waters, only when accompanied by a person 18 or older who has a valid driver’s license.
Adults who are new to ATV riding are also encouraged to take the class. The Minnesota DNR reports a rise in the number of injury accidents among older adults who are riding ATVs for the first time.
Class requirements: Prior to the class, students must complete the DNR’s at-home study course, which is on-line at http://offroad-ed.com/minnesota/. After completing the class, students should print out their ATV/OHM Safety Voucher and bring that to the hands-on riding class. Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV (students will share with others attending), wear long pants, long-sleeve shirt, gloves and boots (no tennis shoes) and bring a helmet with goggles or face shield. Parents must sign a parent release form, and are encouraged to help with the class.
Preregistration is required. To register, contact Lloyd Solarz with the Woodtick Wheelers at (218) 682-3775. Students will not be allowed to participate in the field operating class unless they have first completed the online study course. Upon successfully completing the testing and operating portion of the course, students will pay the DNR’s on-line fee and print out their certificate on the DNR website.
In addition, anyone who operates an ATV and was born after July 1, 1987, must complete the on-line study course before operating an ATV on public roads and trails; the riding portion is optional. Additional ATV Safety Training Classes scheduled around the state are listed on the MN DNR web site.
New this year is a free online non-certification course to introduce youth and their parents to ATV safety. The course has been developed and is available for 6-9 year olds. See the DNR Safety/Education webpage at this link: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/atv/index.html
