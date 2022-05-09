Two ATV Safety Training classes are scheduled in Walker for June 11.
Classes are a cooperative effort of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club. The classes will be held at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Avenue.
The first class is from 9 a.m. to noon, with classroom instruction and written quiz, followed by the hands-on riding portion of the class. The second class is 1 to 4 p.m. Please arrive 30 minutes early to allow for unloading ATVs, check-in and registration.
Class requirements: Prior to the class, students must complete the DNR’s at-home study course, which is on-line at http://offroad-ed.com/minnesota/. After completing the on-line course, students should print out their ATV Safety Voucher and bring it to the June 11th class. Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV, wear long pants, long-sleeve shirt, gloves and boots (no tennis shoes) and bring a helmet with goggles or face shield. Parents must sign a parent-release form, and attend the class with their students.
Pre-registration for the June 11 classes is required. To register, contact Craig Wadzink with the Woodtick Wheelers at (763) 300-0094, email cdwadzink@gmail.com
Students will not be allowed to participate unless they have first completed the online study course. Upon successfully completing the testing and operating portion of the class, students will be given instructions to go to the DNR website, pay the on-line fee and print out their ATV Safety Certificate.
This ATV training class is geared toward operators ages 10-15, but is open to adults as well. For 10 and 11 year olds, the certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday.
Students 12-15 who complete this course are able to legally operate ATVs with these restrictions:
• The operator must fit the machine
• Must make a direct crossing of a public road right-of-way
• Operate on state lands and waters, only when accompanied by a person 18 or older who has a valid driver’s license.
Adults who are new to ATV riding are also encouraged to take the class. The Minnesota DNR reports a rise in the number of injury accidents among older adults who are riding ATVs for the first time.
In addition, anyone born after July 1, 1987, must complete the on-line study course before operating an ATV on public roads and trails; the riding portion is optional. Additional ATV Safety Training Classes scheduled around the state are listed on the MN DNR website.
