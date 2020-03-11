If the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Department ever needs a succinct motto, it can find one on page 3 of its 2019 Annual Report:
“Birth, marriage and death certificates, liquor licenses, voting, accounts payable, payroll, and property taxes. You’ll eventually need us, and we’ve got you covered!”
That statement summarizes the breadth and depth of services the department provides, as reported by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sandra Norikane March 3 to commissioners.
A major responsibility is property tax administration. In 2019 the department mailed out 39,744 tax statements plus 2,928 late notice reminders.
The overall goal is to have as many parcels as possible on county tax roles to contribute toward tax levies. To that end, tax-forfeited parcels are offered at the land sale auction, and unsold parcels are sold over the counter. Last June, 24 parcels were sold at the land sale and another 20 parcels were sold over the counter. Nine parcels forfeited for unsold taxes, but two were repurchased within six months.
To avoid forfeiture, a taxpayer can enter into a payment contract called a Confession of Judgment. At the end of 2019, Cass had 70 confession of judgments; 15 new contracts were executed, 13 were paid off and four defaulted.
Taxpayers can also appeal their parcel’s value. In 2019 the board approved 23 abatements with a net tax decrease of $21,048.
Cass County continues to follow the Enbridge tax court abatement cases that challenge valuations placed by counties on their property. The initial ruling by the state tax court calls for an increase of valuation from the original assessment which, if the ruling stands, would significantly reduce the county’s liability to refund money to Enbridge.
At the state level, the debate continues on whether the Commissioner of Revenue should pay the valuation reduction judgments since they, not the county, ordered the values that counties used in tax calculations. Cass County hopes that relief will be provided at the state level that is fair to all affected entities.
Under marriage and vital statistics, the issuance of licenses has remained fairly consistent, with a slight decrease in death certificates (1,510 in 2019 versus 1,639 in 2018.
The department continues to use electronic payments rather than auditor warrants( checks) to pay for services.
The county treasury is responsible for not only county funds but property tax collections that have not yet been settled to cities, townships, school districts. About $4.7 million is maintained at local financial institutions to meet ongoing financial obligations as they come due.
The total investment portfolio contains just over $80 million in assets, brokered by three different national firms. All holdings meet or exceed criteria set by state statute to reduce risk of loss.
The Fund 73 Environmental Trust Fund’s $4.1 million (from sale of leased lake lots) is held in perpetuity, with interest earnings available for projects that “improve natural resources.”
Other interest earnings go into the general fund. In 2019, interest earnings exceeded expectations by $620,00: $950,000 budgeted compared to $1.571.075 actual. In 2020 the county is budgeting for $990,000 in interest earnings.
Although 2019 was an off-year for elections, the department assisted with four special elections for school districts.
Last year was the second of three years for upgrading election equipment. In 2018 Cass used state grant funds to replace optical scan counters and began conversion to electronic rosters (poll pads). In 2019, 18 more poll pads were purchased. In 2020 assistive voting devices will be replaced, also supported by state grant dollars.
