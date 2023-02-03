Audrey’s Purple Dream Fishing Tournament and Polar Plunge — the Akeley community “Our Answer to Cancer” — is hosting the 17th Fishing Tournament and Purple Plunge Feb. 11 on 11th Crow Wing Lake.
The annual event is dedicated to the memory of Audrey Faye Pidde, a life long resident of Akeley. After a heroic battle against cancer Audrey passed away on March 24, 2005.
One of Audrey’s last wishes was to go to Alaska. Audrey had many friends and many family members who helped make the original Purple Dream happen in February of 2005. The event raised almost $10,000 to send Audrey to Alaska.
Unfortunately the cancer didn’t give Audrey enough time to realize her dream, but the money raised did make a huge impact on the last few weeks of her life. It enabled her to pay medical bills and other expenses, giving her some peace of mind, and most of all it let her know how much people care.
Now the annual Purple Dream will raise funds to help other local cancer victims and their families.
Registration for the fishing tournament begins at 10 a.m. and runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. The 17th largest fish wins the grand prize of $1,000 cash, but there are lots of other great prizes to win as well!
It’s not too late to start collecting pledges and take the Purple Plunge! The top adult (16-plus) and child (under 16) pledge earners win plaques and $100 cash. Dress up and try to win the famous Fan Favorite Purple Plunger trophy! The Purple Plunge takes place at 3 p.m., following the end of the fishing tournament. You can print a registration form and pledge sheet from the website at http://www.audreyspurpledream.com
Zappy’s Cafe will be set up at the landing serving hot food and beverages and there is a merchandise trailer on the ice selling tickets and APD gear.
The committee is raffling off a 2023 8- by 17-foot Trophy Hunter Ice Castle Fish House for $5 a ticket and selling buttons for $2 each for a chance to win over 100 door prizes. The top door prize is $1,000 cash.
Come to the Red River Event Center following the Plunge, where all fishing tournament prizes will be awarded starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by the button door prize drawings at 6. A silent auction will be going on at Red River all day starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Stay and dance the night away to live music provided by Nate’s Fish starting at 8 p.m.
