Audrey’s Purple Dream Fishing Tournament and Polar Plunge — the Akeley community “Our Answer to Cancer” — is hosting the 17th Fishing Tournament and Purple Plunge Feb. 11 on 11th Crow Wing Lake.

The annual event is dedicated to the memory of Audrey Faye Pidde, a life long resident of Akeley. After a heroic battle against cancer Audrey passed away on March 24, 2005.

