The 15th annual Audrey’s Purple Dream Fishing Tournament and Purple Plunge have been cancelled for Saturday due to unsafe ice on 11th Crow Wing Lake in Akeley, but organizers have planned a day of fun at the Red River Event Center.
Red River opens at 10:30 a.m. with a Bloody Mary Bar and the kitchen opens at 11 with a Special Event menu.
Activities begin at noon with games, raffles and a silent auction. The button raffle drawing begins at 6 p.m. Live music will go from 8 to midnight.
Tickets can still be bought for the Ice Castle Fish House for $5 each.
The annual event has raised thousands of dollars over the years. Last year the total money raised after expenses were paid was about $28,200.
