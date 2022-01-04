WADENA — More than a decade ago, author and graphic designer Carolyn Porter visited a now-closed antique store in downtown Stillwater.
“I have an affection for old handwriting, and I had been keeping an eye out for old letters I could use as source material for a new computer font,” said Porter, “but until that day, I had not found letters that included enough raw material to work with.”
For her font, Porter needed a handwriting sample that had a complete array of both upper and lowercase letters, along with numbers. She found exactly what she had been looking for in a collection of letters written during World War II by a Frenchman named Marcel Heuzé.
She also uncovered a mystery. In the recently released book, “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate,” Porter shares the story of her search for answers.
Porter will be the featured guest on BookEnds Online Edition Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The ZOOM Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. The Zoom meeting is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society.
To find out more about BookEnds Online Edition or to watch recordings of previous BookEnds programs visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
BookEnds Online Edition is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Thanks to Rachel M. Anderson, Publicist, RMA Publicity, for information about Marcel’s Letters. For more information visit http://carolyn-porter.com/
