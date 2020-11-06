WADENA — Marcie Rendon, author of “Girl Gone Missing,” will be the featured speaker on BookEnds Online Edition Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
After the Zoom meeting her interview will be made available on the Wadena County Historical Society’s website along with other BookEnds authors. Visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information. To join the meeting email 603wchs@arvig.net
“Girl Gone Missing” is the second in the Cash Blackbear Mystery Series. Marcie Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation. She is a writer whose poems, plays, children’s books, and novels explore the resilience and brilliance of Native peoples. She is also a community arts activist, supporting other native artists, writers and creators in pursuit of their art.
This past summer, the McKnight Foundation selected Marcie Rendon for its 2020 Distinguished Artist Award — a $50,000 award created to honor a Minnesota artist who has made significant contributions to the state’s cultural life. Rendon is the first Native American woman to receive the Distinguished Artist Award which was first given in 1996.
BookEnds Online Edition is a literary event connecting readers and writers the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via ZOOM. It is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Contact by phone at (218) 631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or go to www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
