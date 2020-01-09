With a passion for reading and motherhood, Crosby resident Marcie Stokman began a worldwide movement.
Stokman is the founder and president of the Well-Read Mom international book club encompassing more than 2,000 women, 500 chapters and growing. The concept is simple. Read Well. Read Together.
As an already nationally recognized speaker, Stokman released her first book this month, “The Well-Read Mom: Read More. Read Well.” The book shares how a desire to read great literature and make meaningful connections became the catalyst for the Well-Read Mom (WRM) international book club and movement. With practical tips and suggested reading lists, the book hopes to inspires women to make time to read and shows how it is possible.
Stokman celebrates the release of her book Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cuyuna Brewing Co., 1 East Main Street, in Crosby. Stokman will present a book talk at 7:30. The event is free and open to the public. Signed copies of Stockman’s book will be available for sale.
Stokman’s passion for the power of deep reading to transform lives and communities is central to her concerns and activism. Her training as a clinical nurse practitioner in mental health gives her a keen ear for listening and engaging in problem-solving and encouraging women in finding their passion and purpose.
Through the power of reading more and reading well together, Well-Read Mom groups across the country are finding friendships and meaning through their shared reading experiences.
“With our world of rising isolation, loneliness, and mental health issues, we need more than ever to connect on a deeper level,” said Stokman. “I know the obstacles and ache of young mothers and busy women running on empty, isolated, longing for a break. Well-Read Mom is a response to that need: We need to Read More. Read Well. Together.”
In WRM book clubs, each month members read a book centered around a common theme for the year. Along with the book list, the organization provides audio introductions, biographical and literary reflections, and discussion questions to support their reading at home and book discussions together.
“In an age of tweets and texts, Marcie presents a powerful case for the value of literature. Hers is an empowering, uplifting invitation to return to great books, which like great art, cultivate the mind and awaken the soul,” says art historian and best-selling author Elizabeth Lev.
This project was made possible by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds from the McKnight Foundation with project support by RiverPlace Press of Aitkin and Blue Cottage Agency of Brainerd.
